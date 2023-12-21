copy link
Wallet of Satoshi Releases v2.3.7 on iOS App Store After Lengthy Negotiations
2023-12-21 02:30
According to Foresight News, Bitcoin Lightning Wallet, Wallet of Satoshi, announced the release of version 2.3.7 on the iOS App Store after three months of negotiations with the platform's reviewers. The update brings a new brand, additional features, and bug fixes for iOS users.
