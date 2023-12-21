copy link
create picture
more
Security Agency Urges Users to Update Chrome Browser Immediately
Binance News
2023-12-21 02:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, security agency Wallet Guard has advised users to immediately update their Chrome browser, including Brave, Opera, and Edge. Google has released an emergency update to address the zero-day vulnerability CVE-2023-7024.
View full text