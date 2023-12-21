Vitalik Buterin Converts DOBE and DOJO Tokens to ETH

According to Foresight News, PeckShield monitoring has shown that an address belonging to Vitalik Buterin has converted 100,000,000,000,111.111 DOBE tokens into 10.44 ETH, which is approximately $23,000. Additionally, the same address has exchanged 1,858,140,000,000 DOJO tokens for 3.12 ETH, valued at around $6,800. These transactions indicate that Buterin is actively managing his cryptocurrency holdings, converting lesser-known tokens like DOBE and DOJO into the more widely recognized and utilized Ethereum (ETH). This move could be seen as a strategic decision to consolidate his investments into a more stable and established cryptocurrency.

