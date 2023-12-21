copy link
create picture
more
Wemade To Expand Web3 Gaming Ecosystem On LG Smart TVs And Monitors
Binance News
2023-12-21 01:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, South Korean game developer Wemade is set to launch WEMIX PLAY hosted games on LG smart TVs and monitors to expand its Web3 gaming ecosystem. LG smart TV users will be able to download and experience the puzzle game Anipang Match, developed by subsidiary Wemade Play, as well as the farm simulation game Every Farm, launched by Wemade Connect.
View full text