AI Company Anthropic Raises $750 Million in Funding Round Led by Menlo Ventures

According to Foresight News, AI company Anthropic, which has previously received investment from Alameda Research, is currently in negotiations for a funding round led by Menlo Ventures. The company is raising $750 million, with a valuation of $15 billion, excluding this investment. This valuation is more than three times its value earlier this year. The negotiations have not yet concluded, and the final valuation could reach as high as $18 billion.

