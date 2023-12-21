copy link
Bitcoin NFT Transactions Surpass Ethereum, Reaching $730 Million in One Month
Binance News
2023-12-21 01:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from CryptoSlam reveals that Bitcoin's NFT transaction volume has reached $730 million in the past month, surpassing Ethereum's $388 million and ranking first.
