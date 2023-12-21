copy link
Render Network Launches Burn Mint Equilibrium on Solana
According to Foresight News, decentralized 3D rendering solution provider Render Network has enabled Burn Mint Equilibrium (BME) emissions on Solana. Starting today, distributions will occur every seven days, with the first batch of RENDER SPL tokens set to be distributed on December 27. For the first year, Render Network has allocated 2.3 million tokens for node operators.
