95% of Major EVM Chain Transactions Involve NFTs in Recent Weeks
Binance News
2023-12-21 01:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Etherscan has reported that in the past few weeks, 95% of transaction activity on major EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) chains has involved non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
