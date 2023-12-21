Aleo Establishes Foundation to Support Programmable Privacy Network

According to Foresight News, Aleo, a programmable privacy network, has established the Aleo Foundation to help guide and support the Aleo network. The foundation will focus on open-source governance, developer engagement, and promoting zero-knowledge cryptography. The Aleo Foundation aims to foster a collaborative environment for developers and other stakeholders to contribute to the growth and development of the Aleo network. By promoting zero-knowledge cryptography, the foundation seeks to enhance privacy and security within the network. This move signifies Aleo's commitment to creating a decentralized and secure ecosystem for its users, while also encouraging innovation and collaboration within the developer community.

