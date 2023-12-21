copy link
create picture
more
Aleo Establishes Foundation to Support Programmable Privacy Network
Binance News
2023-12-21 00:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Aleo, a programmable privacy network, has established the Aleo Foundation to help guide and support the Aleo network. The foundation will focus on open-source governance, developer engagement, and promoting zero-knowledge cryptography. The Aleo Foundation aims to foster a collaborative environment for developers and other stakeholders to contribute to the growth and development of the Aleo network. By promoting zero-knowledge cryptography, the foundation seeks to enhance privacy and security within the network. This move signifies Aleo's commitment to creating a decentralized and secure ecosystem for its users, while also encouraging innovation and collaboration within the developer community.
View full text