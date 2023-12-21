copy link
Hashdex Releases 20-Second Bitcoin ETF Advertisement Video
Binance News
2023-12-21 00:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency asset management company Hashdex has released a 20-second advertisement video related to Bitcoin ETFs. The video aims to promote the company's services and raise awareness about the growing popularity of Bitcoin ETFs in the financial market.
