copy link
create picture
more
Pantera Capital Partner Shares Six Crypto Industry Predictions for 2024
Binance News
2023-12-21 00:17
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Pantera Capital partner Paul Veradittakit has shared six predictions for the crypto industry in 2024. These predictions include: 1. The revival of Bitcoin and 'DeFi Summer 2.0'; 2. Tokenized social experiences for new consumer use cases; 3. An increase in 'bridges' between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi), such as stablecoins and mirrored assets; 4. The integration of modular blockchains and zero-knowledge proofs; 5. Computationally intensive applications, such as AI and DePIN, moving to the blockchain; 6. The consolidation of public chain ecosystems and the 'central radiation' model for application chains.
View full text