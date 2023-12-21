Pantera Capital Partner Shares Six Crypto Industry Predictions for 2024

According to Foresight News, Pantera Capital partner Paul Veradittakit has shared six predictions for the crypto industry in 2024. These predictions include: 1. The revival of Bitcoin and 'DeFi Summer 2.0'; 2. Tokenized social experiences for new consumer use cases; 3. An increase in 'bridges' between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi), such as stablecoins and mirrored assets; 4. The integration of modular blockchains and zero-knowledge proofs; 5. Computationally intensive applications, such as AI and DePIN, moving to the blockchain; 6. The consolidation of public chain ecosystems and the 'central radiation' model for application chains.

