US Appeals Court Officially Seizes 69,370 Bitcoins Linked to Dissolved Silk Road Darknet Market

According to Foresight News, the US Appeals Court has officially decided to seize 69,370 Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies related to the now-dissolved Silk Road darknet market. The decision was first made in August and is now in effect. In 2020, the US Department of Justice seized and began seeking formal confiscation of these cryptocurrencies, which were worth over $100 million at the time. A few days ago, 69,369 Bitcoins were moved out of the wallet address, marking the first activity since 2015.

