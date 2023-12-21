copy link
Phantom Wallet Now Supports Bitcoin, Ordinals, and BRC20 Tokens Transactions
Binance News
2023-12-21 00:13
According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency wallet Phantom has added support for users to buy, sell, trade, transfer, and hold Bitcoin, Ordinals, and BRC20 tokens. This update allows users to manage their digital assets more efficiently and securely within the Phantom wallet platform.
