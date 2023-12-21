copy link
Synthetix Officially Ends SNX Inflation and Token Releases
2023-12-21 00:13
According to Foresight News, Synthetix has officially terminated SNX inflation, meaning there will be no more new tokens and no weekly token releases. This decision marks a significant change in the platform's token distribution strategy.
