Lyra V2 Builds Custom Chain on Optimism's OP Stack for Fast Transactions and Execution

According to Foresight News, options protocol Lyra V2 has built a custom chain on Optimism's OP Stack, offering ultra-fast transactions and execution while maintaining full self-custody and keeping all funds and financial logic on-chain. The development allows for increased efficiency and security in the options trading process, ensuring that users can benefit from the enhanced capabilities of the Lyra V2 platform. This move is expected to attract more users to the platform and contribute to the growth of the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

