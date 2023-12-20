US Federal Judge Rejects SBF's Request to Delay Sentencing Procedure

According to Foresight News, a US federal judge has denied SBF's request to extend his sentencing procedure and postpone a statement interview with the US Probation and Pretrial Services System. SBF's lawyer had previously requested an extension of the sentence, stating that SBF may face a second trial for additional charges scheduled for March 11. The sentencing hearing is set for March 28, and the lawyer asked to postpone the interview and other deadlines originally scheduled for Thursday.

