StarkWare Partners with Avail to Boost Scalability in Starknet Layer 3 Appchains

According to Coincu, StarkWare is collaborating with Avail to enhance scalability in Starknet using Avail's data technology for Madara-based appchains. This strategic partnership aims to achieve fractal scaling within the Starknet ecosystem and fast finality, powered by validity proofs. StarkWare's innovative fractal scaling vision, anchored in recursive validity proofs throughout the stack, presents a promising blueprint for blockchain scalability. The development of a decentralized sequencer, Madara, is set to become a pivotal component of the Starknet ecosystem's scaling infrastructure. By combining Madara with Avail's data availability blockchain, both built on the Polkadot SDK and employing recursive validity proofs, developers gain the capability to construct robust ZK-based Layer 3s. This collaboration empowers developers to build secure, scalable, low-cost, and decentralized blockchains, ensuring swift finality for end users. Avail, in partnership with StarkWare, is enhancing data availability for validity-powered appchains within the Starknet Layer 2 network. This data availability solution will seamlessly integrate into Starknet Layer 3 appchains developed using Madara, operating as versatile Layer 3s within the Starknet ecosystem. The integration of Avail's data availability solution into Starknet Layer 3 appchains offers various modes, including validium and sovereign rollups, each delivering distinct advantages in transaction processing efficiency and finality. Developers can begin experimenting with the Madara testnet, with the infrastructure slated for mainnet release in Q1 2024. Madara, the decentralized sequencer, emerges as a critical scaling infrastructure piece within the Starknet ecosystem. Its mission is to accelerate transaction speed and reduce costs by leveraging the distinctive characteristics of recursive validity proofs.

