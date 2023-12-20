World ID 2.0 Launches New Worldcoin Anti-Fraud Solution for Retailers

According to Coincu, World ID 2.0 has been introduced, providing retailers with a new Worldcoin anti-fraud solution. The upgraded suite includes the World ID application and levels, empowering retailers to combat fraud and run customer-friendly promotions. In a recent demonstration, a limited-time Shopify store was opened on December 13, offering exclusive purchases based on ID verification levels. The store attracted over 2,000 users worldwide and sold out exclusive products within 40 hours. The first batch of sports shirts sold out within 12 hours, and orders spanned the globe, reaching Japan, Hong Kong, Argentina, and beyond. Over 2,000 users from six continents and 45 countries and regions participated, evenly distributed between Device and Orb Verified World IDs. The success of the online pop-up store, achieved with minimal promotion, underscored the global appeal of Worldcoin's innovative identity solution. Currently, over 5 million people worldwide have a World App account, with nearly 2.7 million possessing an Orb Verified World ID. The World ID, introduced as version 1.0 in early 2023, functions as a decentralized, privacy-preserving identity solution. It employs a Proof of Personhood mechanism, serving as a "digital passport" to verify users as real people. Data within World ID is safeguarded by Zero-Knowledge technology, allowing users to prove their authenticity while remaining anonymous—an approach designed to prevent abuse and defend against Sybil attacks.

View full text