Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

UK Government Plans Legislation for Digital Securities Sandbox

Binance News
2023-12-20 17:29
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, the UK government plans to collaborate with the financial services and technology industries to establish legislation for digital securities. This move is part of the government's goal to become a hub for the crypto industry. The design of a digital securities sandbox (DSS) that allows companies to test new products with real customers under regulatory supervision was generally welcomed by respondents to a consultation distributed in July, the Treasury said. Many respondents emphasized the need for the rules within the sandbox to remain flexible so it can adapt to novel use cases. They also asked for more clarity about tax treatment within the sandbox. The DSS will be overseen by the Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority, according to draft legislation published Monday. It will allow businesses to test the distributed ledger technology that powers crypto to digitize or tokenize traditional securities and represent them on a blockchain. The government said it planned to include assets such as debt, equity, and money-market instruments within the scope of the sandbox, something respondents had requested. The government will work with regulators and industry to identify any further legislative provisions that need to be brought into scope, and if necessary, can facilitate this via further statutory instruments amending the DSS.
View full text