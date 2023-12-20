TaxWraps: A New Concept to Amplify Tokenization Growth

According to CoinDesk, asset tokenization has become a compelling concept in the current blockchain development cycle, with the overall market capitalization of tokenized assets surpassing $200 billion. This includes $128 billion in stablecoins and $1.3 billion in other real-world assets such as U.S. Treasuries, real estate, and debt. With increased institutional interest in crypto, tokenization is expected to continue growing exponentially in 2024. A new concept called TaxWraps could amplify this growth. To understand TaxWraps, it's essential to explore dividend taxation. ETFs (exchange-traded funds) are one tool to defer tax obligations, allowing investors to reinvest dividends back into the fund and grow their wealth tax-deferred until they sell their ETF shares. TaxWraps aim to broaden this ETF-style deferral mechanism via tokenization. Tokenized asset funds or trusts (TAFs) can be used by family offices to minimize their tax burden by performing in-kind transfers of income-generating stocks/assets and receiving tokens representing their ownership in the trust. These tokens derive their value from the pool of assets in the fund, and when the stocks/assets generate income, the fund acquires more of the underlying asset, increasing the existing token pool's value. When the family office is ready to liquidate its holdings, tokens can be sold or burned, and only the overall gains or losses are considered for tax purposes. This simplified model could act as a beacon of tax efficiency achieved via tokenization. TAFs can delay tax liabilities connected with investing in digital assets and align with long-term wealth preservation strategies previously available through ETFs/ETNs and other structured products. Tokenization can even be considered a way to democratize ETF-like products. Lindy Labs, the team behind the wealth management platform Sandclock, is exploring TaxWraps along with instruments like total return swaps, dividend swaps, and ETNs to develop a derivative portfolio that maximizes tax efficiencies for family offices and high net worth individuals via tokenization. TaxWraps offer an intriguing blend of modern technology and existing tax law through ETF-style wrappers to empower the next massive surge in adoption and growth of tokenization.

