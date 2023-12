Trezor Model T and Trezor Safe 3 Add Support for SOL and All SPL Tokens

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, hardware wallet developer Trezor has announced that its Trezor Model T and Trezor Safe 3 devices now support SOL and all SPL tokens. This update expands the range of cryptocurrencies that can be securely stored and managed on these hardware wallets.