Coded Fi Acquires Cross-Chain Liquidity Protocol Chainge Finance for $47 Million

According to Foresight News, Coded Fi has acquired cross-chain liquidity protocol Chainge Finance in a deal valuing Chainge at $47 million. Coded Fi aims to provide decentralized cryptocurrency trading solutions, simplifying and enhancing the cryptocurrency trading experience. The acquisition of Chainge Finance will further strengthen Coded Fi's position in the decentralized finance (DeFi) market, allowing it to offer more comprehensive and user-friendly trading solutions to its customers. The deal highlights the growing importance of cross-chain liquidity protocols in the rapidly evolving DeFi landscape.

