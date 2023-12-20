LeverFi Announces 2024 Roadmap for BTC and BRC20 Ecosystem Development

According to Foresight News, leveraged trading platform LeverFi has released its 2024 roadmap, which aims to advance the BTC and BRC20 ecosystems. The company plans to launch a beta version of its product in January 2024. The upcoming product features or functionalities include the introduction of LVR tokens for trading as BRC20 tokens, an aggregated token trading market with Telegram bot functionality, DeFi development within the BTC ecosystem (lending and AMM), ZK-supported L2 protocol for token launches and on-chain DeFi, and an upgrade to the LEVER token economy.

View full text