Polygon Announces Launch of Ecosystem Committee 'Polygon Village Council'

According to Foresight News, Polygon has announced the launch of its ecosystem committee, the 'Polygon Village Council'. The council is composed of Web3 experts, accelerators, and project founders, and is primarily responsible for community building concepts and entrepreneurial support. Members include angel investor Max Zheng, DAO expert Madison Sinclair, and Alicia Katz, head of strategic planning at Polygon Labs. In early November, Polygon announced the relaunch of Polygon Village and introduced a new funding plan of over 110 million MATIC to help projects within the Polygon ecosystem grow.

