Swiss Blockchain Startup Centi Secures Seed Funding Led By Archblock And Bloomhaus Ventures

According to Foresight News, Swiss blockchain-based micropayment startup Centi has announced the completion of its seed funding round, led by Archblock and Bloomhaus Ventures. The specific amount raised has not been disclosed. Centi primarily uses blockchain technology to address the inefficiencies and lack of financial inclusivity in micropayments, while also providing innovative payment solutions based on stablecoin technology. In March this year, the company announced the launch of the Centi Swiss Franc, a stablecoin pegged to the Swiss Franc and backed by Swiss banks at a 1:1 ratio.

