First 1CAT Transaction User Spends Over 600 ETH and Earns 156 ETH in 15 Minutes

According to Foresight News, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that the first user to trade 1CAT spent 603.13 ETH (approximately $1.33 million) to purchase nearly 414 million 1CAT tokens. Of this amount, 303.13 ETH was used as a miner's tip. The user then sold 389.2 million 1CAT tokens for 759 ETH ($1.68 million), earning 156 ETH ($345,000) within 15 minutes. The user still holds 24.67 million 1CAT tokens (worth about $130,000) and is the eighth-largest holder of 1CAT.

