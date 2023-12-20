Ledger Addresses Security Incident, Pledges to Help Affected Users Recover Funds

According to Foresight News, Ledger has addressed last week's security incident, stating that approximately $600,000 worth of assets were affected. These assets were stolen from users who performed blind signing on EVM DApps. Ledger will ensure assistance to affected individuals in attempting to recover their funds, with a deadline set for the end of February 2024. The company has also pledged to collaborate with the DApp ecosystem and will no longer allow the use of Ledger devices for blind signing by June 2024. Instead, they will adopt a clear signing method.

