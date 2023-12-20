copy link
create picture
more
Ledger Addresses Security Incident, Pledges to Help Affected Users Recover Funds
Binance News
2023-12-20 13:12
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Ledger has addressed last week's security incident, stating that approximately $600,000 worth of assets were affected. These assets were stolen from users who performed blind signing on EVM DApps. Ledger will ensure assistance to affected individuals in attempting to recover their funds, with a deadline set for the end of February 2024. The company has also pledged to collaborate with the DApp ecosystem and will no longer allow the use of Ledger devices for blind signing by June 2024. Instead, they will adopt a clear signing method.
View full text