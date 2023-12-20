Privy Announces Global Embedded Wallet with Self-Custody and Interoperability

According to Foresight News, Web3 startup Privy has announced the launch of a global embedded wallet that supports self-custody and interoperability, allowing users to have control over their encryption keys and transfer assets and data between different apps. Privy previously focused on the self-custody user experience of embedded wallets and designed them in an app-specific manner. In the coming months, the company plans to expand to selected partners and gradually roll out to all users next year. Foresight News previously reported that in November, Privy raised $18 million in a Series A funding round led by Paradigm, with participation from Sequoia Capital and others.

