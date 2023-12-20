copy link
World Mobile Partners With Vodacom To Test Aerostat Technology In Mozambique
2023-12-20 12:42
According to Foresight News, blockchain-based mobile network World Mobile has announced a partnership with South African mobile operator Vodacom. The collaboration aims to utilize Vodacom's mobile spectrum and extensive resources to test World Mobile's aerostat technology, which will help connect unconnected areas in Mozambique. Vodacom is a subsidiary of Vodafone Group PLC, one of the top ten telecommunications companies globally.
