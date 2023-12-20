copy link
Linea Concludes Its DeFi Voyage Event After Six Weeks and Ten Waves
Binance News
2023-12-20 12:18
According to Foresight News, ConsenSys-backed Layer2 network Linea has announced the conclusion of its Linea DeFi Voyage event. The event lasted for six weeks and consisted of ten waves, featuring ten core tasks and 24 reward tasks. The Linea DeFi Voyage aimed to promote the growth and development of the Linea network by engaging its community through various tasks and challenges.
