Atomic Wallet Launches $1 Million Bug Bounty Program

According to Foresight News, decentralized wallet Atomic Wallet has launched a $1 million bug bounty program. Users who report significant security vulnerabilities will be rewarded with $100,000. Smaller bounties will be distributed based on the severity of the bug, ranging from $500 to $10,000.