Atomic Wallet Launches $1 Million Bug Bounty Program
Binance News
2023-12-20 10:28
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, decentralized wallet Atomic Wallet has launched a $1 million bug bounty program. Users who report significant security vulnerabilities will be rewarded with $100,000. Smaller bounties will be distributed based on the severity of the bug, ranging from $500 to $10,000.
