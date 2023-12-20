copy link
create picture
more
Digital Bank Revolut Expected to Generate Over £1.5 Billion in Revenue This Year
Binance News
2023-12-20 10:12
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, digital bank Revolut is expected to generate over £1.5 billion ($1.9 billion) in revenue this year. Based on an unaudited financial report seen by Bloomberg, Revolut's average monthly revenue in the first half of 2023 was approximately £125 million. Insiders revealed that Revolut is currently adding about 300,000 new users per week, accumulating nearly 40 million customers worldwide.
View full text