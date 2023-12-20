Digital Bank Revolut Expected to Generate Over £1.5 Billion in Revenue This Year

According to Foresight News, digital bank Revolut is expected to generate over £1.5 billion ($1.9 billion) in revenue this year. Based on an unaudited financial report seen by Bloomberg, Revolut's average monthly revenue in the first half of 2023 was approximately £125 million. Insiders revealed that Revolut is currently adding about 300,000 new users per week, accumulating nearly 40 million customers worldwide.

View full text