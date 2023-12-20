Bitget's TonUP Launchpad Project Attracts Over 6,700 Participants in First Hour

According to Foresight News, Bitget's latest Launchpad project, TonUP (UP), saw more than 6,700 participants within the first hour of its investment channel opening. Over 17 million BGB tokens have been accumulated so far. The investment channel will remain open from December 20th, 17:00 to December 22nd, 17:00. After the investment is completed, users' BGB tokens will be locked, awaiting allocation statistics. Once the investment phase is over, the system will calculate the Launchpad token distribution for each user.

