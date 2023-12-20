South Korean Cryptocurrency Exchanges Hit Record Trading Volume in Early December

According to Foresight News, Kaiko reported that South Korean cryptocurrency exchanges experienced a record trading volume in early December, the highest since the beginning of the year. The surge in trading volume was driven by altcoin transactions and zero-fee promotions. The increase in trading volume on South Korean exchanges can be attributed to the growing popularity of altcoins and promotional activities offering zero trading fees. This has attracted more traders to the market, resulting in higher trading volumes. The South Korean cryptocurrency market has been witnessing a steady growth in recent years, and the latest record trading volume is a testament to its increasing prominence in the global crypto landscape.

