Shanghai to Strengthen Open Source Technology R&D and Innovation

According to Foresight News, Ge Dongbo, the chief engineer of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization, stated at the 2023 Open Source Industry Ecology Conference that Shanghai will strengthen research and development and innovation in open source technology. The city will focus on areas such as basic software, industrial software, information security, cloud-native, big data, artificial intelligence, and blockchain. It aims to encourage enterprises to increase their investment in open source technology and cultivate a number of outstanding open source projects and communities. Ge Dongbo also welcomed domestic and foreign open source organizations, innovative talents, and projects to settle in Shanghai, promising to provide the best open source innovation business environment. This move is expected to boost the city's technological advancements and attract more talent and resources in the open source field.

