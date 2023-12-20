Ripple's Irish Subsidiary Added to Central Bank of Ireland's VASP List

According to Foresight News, Ripple Markets Ireland Limited, a subsidiary of Ripple, has been added to the Central Bank of Ireland's (CBI) list of registered Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP). This allows Ripple Markets to provide certain digital asset services within Ireland. Ripple has stated that once the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation comes into effect at the end of 2024, it will seek to serve customers across the entire European Economic Area, subject to obtaining any necessary licenses.

