Nostr Assets Protocol Announces End of Fair Mint Phase 2 and Start of Phase 3 Rewards Claim
Binance News
2023-12-20 08:42
According to Foresight News, Nostr Assets Protocol has announced the completion of the second phase of its NOSTR token Fair Mint event. The third phase, which involves claiming NOSTR rewards, is set to begin on December 21 at 20:00 and will conclude on December 24 at 20:00. Following this, the NOSTR token will officially be launched.
