Collab.Land Launches Telefrens SocialFi Bot on Arbitrum for Token Trading on Telegram

According to Foresight News, Collab.Land, a community automated member management system, has launched the SocialFi bot Telefrens on Arbitrum for intuitive token trading on Telegram. Telefrens can also be used for token-gated groups and provides royalty rewards for creators. To ensure security, Telefrens uses account abstraction and Passkey two-factor authentication. Creators can enforce a 5% royalty on each buy and sell transaction through the built-in royalty system in smart contracts. Users can automatically set up token groups on Telegram using Telefrens.

