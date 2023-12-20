copy link
create picture
more
Collab.Land Launches Telefrens SocialFi Bot on Arbitrum for Token Trading on Telegram
Binance News
2023-12-20 08:22
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Collab.Land, a community automated member management system, has launched the SocialFi bot Telefrens on Arbitrum for intuitive token trading on Telegram. Telefrens can also be used for token-gated groups and provides royalty rewards for creators. To ensure security, Telefrens uses account abstraction and Passkey two-factor authentication. Creators can enforce a 5% royalty on each buy and sell transaction through the built-in royalty system in smart contracts. Users can automatically set up token groups on Telegram using Telefrens.
View full text