Aptos Ecosystem DEX And Wallet App Pontem Network Announce Closed Testing Of Move L2 'Lumio' On Ethereum

According to Foresight News, Aptos ecosystem DEX and wallet app Pontem Network have announced the closed testing of Move L2 'Lumio' on Ethereum. Lumio will initially be available to Pontem OGs, including NFT holders, Liquidswap users, and partners, with plans to gradually open up to more users. Built using OP Stack, Lumio will be part of the Optimism Superchain and share security with OP Mainnet, Base, and Mantle. It will also support cross-virtual machine calls with EVM, allowing developers to easily migrate applications from Ethereum. Pontem Network's DEX Liquidswap will also support Lumio out of the box.

