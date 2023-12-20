Web3 Computing Platform 4EVERLAND Raises $2 Million in Funding

According to Foresight News, Web3 computing platform 4EVERLAND has completed a $2 million funding round, with participation from Arweave, WaterDrip Capital, Bing Ventures, Forward Research, Web3.com Ventures, Arweave SCP Ventures, GTS Ventures, and Hillstone. 4EVERLAND is a blockchain-driven Web3.0 infrastructure that integrates various DePIN protocols, providing developers with convenient, efficient, and low-cost storage, networking, and computing capabilities. It aims to help developers smoothly transition from Web2.0 to Web3.0 and build a user-friendly Web3.0 cloud computing platform. Prior to this funding round, 4EVERLAND had already received grant support from ecosystems such as Polygon, Protocol labs, Dfinity, and Arweave. The platform had previously completed a $1.5 million seed funding round, with participation from Bixin Ventures, Fenbushi Capital, FBG Capital, Mint Ventures, and Random Capital.

View full text