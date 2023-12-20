copy link
Port3 Network's SoQuest Announces BRC20 Section to Aggregate Ecosystem Projects and Tools
2023-12-20 07:54
According to Foresight News, Port3 Network's Web3 application, SoQuest, has announced the launch of a BRC20 section. The new section aims to aggregate BRC20 ecosystem projects and various tool applications, with the goal of becoming a portal for the BRC20 community. Port3 plans to extend the BQL language to the Bitcoin network to support various on-chain interactions on the Bitcoin network, thereby enhancing the user experience on the Bitcoin network.
