copy link
create picture
more
ALEX Labs Secures Strategic Investment From LK Venture
Binance News
2023-12-20 07:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, ALEX Labs, a Bitcoin financial layer solution, has received strategic investment from LK Venture, a subsidiary of Blueport Interactive, through the Bitcoin network ecosystem investment management fund BTC NEXT. The investment amount has not been disclosed. Established in 2021, ALEX Labs is a DeFi protocol built for Bitcoin and BRC-20 tokens, focusing on the next generation of Bitcoin users, innovators, and the broader ecosystem.
View full text