ALEX Labs Secures Strategic Investment From LK Venture

According to Foresight News, ALEX Labs, a Bitcoin financial layer solution, has received strategic investment from LK Venture, a subsidiary of Blueport Interactive, through the Bitcoin network ecosystem investment management fund BTC NEXT. The investment amount has not been disclosed. Established in 2021, ALEX Labs is a DeFi protocol built for Bitcoin and BRC-20 tokens, focusing on the next generation of Bitcoin users, innovators, and the broader ecosystem.

