Transit Finance Project Attacked Due to Lack of Input Validation in SwapRouter Function

According to Foresight News, the Transit Finance project has been attacked, and Beosin's security team has analyzed that the exactInputV3Swap function in Transit Finance's SwapRouter is vulnerable due to a lack of input validation for pool inputs. This vulnerability led to the attack. In the case of the 0x93ae5...6de1081 transaction, the attacker used a fake pool and WBNB/BUSD pool path, controlling the actualAmountIn during the first exchange. As a result, SwapRouter used the fake actualAmountIn as the initial value for the exchange in the WBNB/BUSD pool, allowing the attacker to steal BUSD from the SwapRouter.

