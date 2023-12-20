Galxe Announces Strategic Partnership With Netmarble's Blockchain Subsidiary MARBLEX

According to Foresight News, Galxe has announced a strategic partnership with MARBLEX, the blockchain subsidiary of mobile game developer and publisher Netmarble. The collaboration aims to help MARBLEX achieve its growth and community goals using Galx in the coming year. Additionally, Galxe will integrate with the open-source public blockchain Klaytn in the first quarter of the year. The partnership and integration are expected to enhance the growth and development of both companies in the blockchain and gaming industries.

