Moomoo Financial Singapore Receives In-Principle Approval for Major Payment Institution License
Binance News
2023-12-20 06:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, digital brokerage Moomoo Financial Singapore has received in-principle approval for a Major Payment Institution License from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Upon obtaining the official license from MAS, the investment platform will offer digital token services to its users.
