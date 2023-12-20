copy link
Address 0x6fca Accumulates COQ Tokens Worth $3.08 Million
Binance News
2023-12-20 06:02
According to Foresight News, address 0x6fca has been accumulating COQ tokens since December 10th, spending a total of 592,000 USDC to purchase over 883.7 billion COQ, equivalent to approximately $3.08 million. Within 10 days, the address has earned an estimated $2.5 million.
