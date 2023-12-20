Ripple's Chief Legal Officer Predicts SEC Lawsuit Resolution and Crypto Adoption by 2024

According to Foresight News, Ripple's Chief Legal Officer, Stu Alderoty, has made predictions for the cryptocurrency landscape in 2024. In Ripple's 2024 cryptocurrency forecast, Alderoty anticipates that the lawsuit between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple will conclude by 2024, with the regulatory body continuing to lose significant legal battles against other companies. Additionally, Ripple predicts that traditional finance will embrace cryptocurrencies by 2024, with stablecoins and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) playing an increasingly important role. The tokenization of real-world assets is also expected to surge in the coming year.

