USDT Market Cap Surpasses $91 Billion, Setting New Record
Binance News
2023-12-20 04:52
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from CoinGecko reveals that the total market capitalization of USDT has broken through $91 billion, reaching $91.09 billion and setting a new historical high.
