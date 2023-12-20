Axie Infinity Announces Official Launch of Axie Component Upgrade

According to Foresight News, Axie Infinity has announced the official launch of its 'Axie Component Upgrade'. Axies can now evolve on the App.axie platform, requiring an appropriate amount of materials, some AXS tokens, and time for the evolution process. The level cap for Axies has been increased to 60, allowing for the evolution of all six components, with a new component evolving every 10 levels.

