copy link
create picture
more
Axie Infinity Announces Official Launch of Axie Component Upgrade
Binance News
2023-12-20 04:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Axie Infinity has announced the official launch of its 'Axie Component Upgrade'. Axies can now evolve on the App.axie platform, requiring an appropriate amount of materials, some AXS tokens, and time for the evolution process. The level cap for Axies has been increased to 60, allowing for the evolution of all six components, with a new component evolving every 10 levels.
View full text