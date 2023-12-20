RSS3 Team Launches Customized GPT Tool for Open Information on Web3 Social Activity

According to Foresight News, the RSS3 team announced on platform X that they have launched a customized version of GPT called 'Web3 Social Activity' using the ChatGPT tool. The aim is to provide users with Web3 knowledge, improving accessibility and lowering the entry barrier for Web3. This feature allows users to generate content from real-time open information through a simple conversational interface. For example, users can input a 0x address or ENS domain to learn about the latest activity associated with that address. The tool also supports content generation from on-chain data, tracking transactions, and analyzing new NFTs.

